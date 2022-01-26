Shinedown Drop New Song ‘Planet Zero’ + Announce Seventh Album

Shinedown are back with a brand new song called "Planet Zero," and they've also announced their upcoming seventh studio album of the same name, which will be out this spring.

Compared to the tracks on their previous album ATTENTION ATTENTION, "Planet Zero" is much more stripped down in terms of sound. It's loud and bursting with energy, but lacks the cinematic nature of the songs on the last record — which Brent Smith confirmed would be the case. The frontman had also teased that the new record will be controversial, and this song definitely touches upon some themes that are sure to get the wheels turning.

Check out the song and follow along with its lyrics below.

“If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown," Smith said of the album in a press release.

"Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said…. welcome to Planet Zero.”

The record will be out April 22 via Atlantic Records — pre-order it here now, and see the album artwork and track listing underneath the song.

Shinedown's 2022 tour kicks off tonight in San Francisco, Calif. at The Warfield. See the rest of the dates on this page.

Shinedown, 'Planet Zero' Lyrics

Down here on Planet Zero

They swing that gavel hard

No words, no peace, no advocate

No signs of life so far Better pray for the soul of the citizen

Better pray that you’re not erased

On your knees, for the life, you’re living

On your knees or you’ll be replaced Replaced Out here on Planet Zero

We live like no tomorrow

I think we’ve reached the ceiling

They’re canceling your feelings

On to better days

Or so they say

But I don’t think so

They’re murdering our heroes

Out here on Planet Zero Look at me

I’m not looking for a favor

I’m just looking for an axe to grind

All hail power to the people

Except you

You check the box we don’t like Don’t like

So bite your tongue ‘cause it might save your life Out here on Planet Zero

We live like no tomorrow

I think we’ve reached the ceiling

They’re canceling your feelings

On to better days

Or so they say

But I don’t think so

They’re murdered our heroes

Out here on Planet Zero 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Shut the door

Say a prayer

Kill the lights

Bite your tongue ‘cause it might save your life

Shut the door

Say a prayer

Hold your breath

No one’s coming you’re the only one left Down here on Planet Zero

There might be no tomorrow

I think we’ve reached the ceiling

They’re canceling your feelings

On to better days

Or so they say

But I don’t think so

They murdered all your heroes

Down here on Planet Zero Shut the door

Say a prayer

Kill the lights

Bite your tongue ‘cause it might save your life

Shut the door

Say a prayer

Hold your breath

No one’s coming you’re the only one left

Shinedown, "Planet Zero"

Shinedown, Planet Zero Artwork + Track Listing

1. 2184

2. No Sleep Tonight

3. Planet Zero

4. Welcome

5. Dysfunctional You

6. Dead Don't Die

7. Standardized Experiences

8. America Burning

9. Do Not Panic

10. A Symptom of Being Human

11. Hope

12. A More Utopian Future

13. Clueless and Dramatic

14. Sure Is Fun

15. Daylight

16. This Is a Warning

17. The Saints of Violence and Innuendo

18. Army of the Underappreciated

19. Delete

20. What You Wanted