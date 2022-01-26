Shinedown Drop New Song ‘Planet Zero’ + Announce Seventh Album
Shinedown are back with a brand new song called "Planet Zero," and they've also announced their upcoming seventh studio album of the same name, which will be out this spring.
Compared to the tracks on their previous album ATTENTION ATTENTION, "Planet Zero" is much more stripped down in terms of sound. It's loud and bursting with energy, but lacks the cinematic nature of the songs on the last record — which Brent Smith confirmed would be the case. The frontman had also teased that the new record will be controversial, and this song definitely touches upon some themes that are sure to get the wheels turning.
Check out the song and follow along with its lyrics below.
“If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown," Smith said of the album in a press release.
"Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said…. welcome to Planet Zero.”
The record will be out April 22 via Atlantic Records — pre-order it here now, and see the album artwork and track listing underneath the song.
Shinedown's 2022 tour kicks off tonight in San Francisco, Calif. at The Warfield. See the rest of the dates on this page.
Shinedown, 'Planet Zero' Lyrics
Down here on Planet Zero
They swing that gavel hard
No words, no peace, no advocate
No signs of life so far
Better pray for the soul of the citizen
Better pray that you’re not erased
On your knees, for the life, you’re living
On your knees or you’ll be replaced
Replaced
Out here on Planet Zero
We live like no tomorrow
I think we’ve reached the ceiling
They’re canceling your feelings
On to better days
Or so they say
But I don’t think so
They’re murdering our heroes
Out here on Planet Zero
Look at me
I’m not looking for a favor
I’m just looking for an axe to grind
All hail power to the people
Except you
You check the box we don’t like
Don’t like
So bite your tongue ‘cause it might save your life
Out here on Planet Zero
We live like no tomorrow
I think we’ve reached the ceiling
They’re canceling your feelings
On to better days
Or so they say
But I don’t think so
They’re murdered our heroes
Out here on Planet Zero
10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
Shut the door
Say a prayer
Kill the lights
Bite your tongue ‘cause it might save your life
Shut the door
Say a prayer
Hold your breath
No one’s coming you’re the only one left
Down here on Planet Zero
There might be no tomorrow
I think we’ve reached the ceiling
They’re canceling your feelings
On to better days
Or so they say
But I don’t think so
They murdered all your heroes
Down here on Planet Zero
Shut the door
Say a prayer
Kill the lights
Bite your tongue ‘cause it might save your life
Shut the door
Say a prayer
Hold your breath
No one’s coming you’re the only one left
Shinedown, "Planet Zero"
Shinedown, Planet Zero Artwork + Track Listing
1. 2184
2. No Sleep Tonight
3. Planet Zero
4. Welcome
5. Dysfunctional You
6. Dead Don't Die
7. Standardized Experiences
8. America Burning
9. Do Not Panic
10. A Symptom of Being Human
11. Hope
12. A More Utopian Future
13. Clueless and Dramatic
14. Sure Is Fun
15. Daylight
16. This Is a Warning
17. The Saints of Violence and Innuendo
18. Army of the Underappreciated
19. Delete
20. What You Wanted