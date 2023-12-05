Win a Shinedown ‘Somewhere in the Stratosphere’ Vinyl Album

If you never picked up Shinedown's Somewhere in the Stratosphere live album, well, here's your second chance. Loudwire Nights is giving away vinyl versions of the album to three grand prize winners as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

This first time available vinyl is a spectacular offering, arriving with red, black and beige splattered coloring across the four LP set. The album was initially released in 2011 after the monster success of their The Sound of Madness album, so you'll find some of their biggest songs including "Second Chance," "If You Only Knew," "Devour," "45," "Burning Bright," "Simple Man" and a cover of the Foo Fighters' "Times Like These." Also of note, the band included both electric and acoustic performances for this set.

Recently, Shinedown's Brent Smith was a guest on the Loudwire Nights radio show and he spoke about two songs that he considers "gifts" within the band's catalog. "As a band, you don't get them on every record, but definitely 'Second Chance' was a gift. '45' was a gift. And 'Symptom' was a gift. These songs were written very quickly and it was odd because you know, as the lyrics are coming out, you take a step back and then you see what it is. You're kind of like, 'Did I write that? Where did that come from?' But you don't question it, man. You just hold on for the ride and go." Both songs can be heard on Somewhere in the Stratosphere. You can check out more of Smith's chat with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong below.

So how can you win one of these Shinedown vinyls? All you need to do is simply enter your contact details in the entry box provided below and we'll contact you if you're one of the selected winners. But be sure to do so before Monday, Dec. 12 at 10AM ET, as that's the deadline for this contest.