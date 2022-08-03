WILLOW paused her performance on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena to confirm a fan was okay after they reportedly fainted in the audience, according to TMZ.

Fan-captured video shows the moment that WILLOW — the mononymous rock artist otherwise known by her real name, Willow Smith — stopped the show in order to help. WILLOW is the 21-year-old daughter of actors and musicians Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and the sibling of entertainer Jaden Smith.

Watch the video below.

"That's a part of this thing, you know?" WILLOW tells the crowd amid the fray. "Gotta make sure short people are safe. … Love you guys, man. Trynna make sure y'all good."

She continues, "One of the most beautiful things about being human — can I tell you guys one of 'em? Is you get to take care of other humans. That's one of the most beautiful things about being human. You get to pay attention, care. You know what I mean? Do your best. Those are amazing qualities that we as humans always have, and we can always do. How crazy is that? Shit. I really hope she's gonna be okay, man."

Lately, several other rockers have also had to stop shows to make sure people were alright, often to curb violence. Examples over recent weeks include Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Shinedown's Brent Smith, The Cult's Ian Astbury and even country star Luke Bryan, who joked that his show "isn't Limp Bizkit or nothing."

WILLOW was opening for Machine Gun Kelly on his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" when she had to cease her set. Depending on the city, the trek features support from WILLOW plus blink-182's Travis Barker — a frequent Kelly cohort — and Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior, PVRIS and more. Get tickets here.

In June, WILLOW released her latest, "Maybe It's My Fault," a rock number that furthers the pop-punk path she started last year with Barker and continued in 2022 with Machine Gun Kelly.

Pinkett Smith formed the metal band Wicked Wisdom in 2002. They played Ozzfest 2005 but broke up the next year. Last spring, WILLOW reunited Wicked Wisdom for a special performance.

WILLOW Stops Show After Fan Faints in Crowd - Aug. 2, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly + WILLOW August 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

