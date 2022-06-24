WILLOW on Friday (June 24) released her latest single, "Maybe It's My Fault." The rock number furthers the pop-punk path she started last year with blink-182's Travis Barker and continued in 2022 with fellow modern pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly. It also has a metalcore breakdown at the end of the song that finishes with a scream.

WILLOW, the mononymous (and all-caps) artist otherwise known by her real name, Willow Smith, is the 21-year-old daughter of actor-musicians Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. On Friday, a highly stylized Dana Trippe-directed music video accompanied WILLOW's new single; her debut pop-punk album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, emerged last year.

Listen to "Maybe It's My Fault" below.

"SO EXCITED AND GRATEFUL CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO HEAR," WILLOW told fans ahead of the new single's release. She posted pre-save details for it last week.

In a press release, she said of the song, "It's all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it's us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don't serve our highest purpose."

She added that "Maybe It's My fault" explores "what it's like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process all of our feelings without shame."

Her mother, Pinkett Smith, formed the metal band Wicked Wisdom in 2002. They played Ozzfest 2005 but broke up the following year. Last spring, WILLOW reunited Wicked Wisdom for a special performance.

Catch WILLOW on tour with Machine Gun Kelly at select dates this summer.

