WILLOW Announces Her Second Rock Album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’

WILLOW is ready to rock once again. On Friday, the artist announced that her new album COPINGMECHANISM will be released Sept. 23. It promises to push her into even harder musical territory, if lead single "Maybe It's My Fault" is any indication.

With its crunchy guitars and distorted vocal effects bookending the start and end of the track, there's even some nu-metal pangs in there. Maybe reuniting with her mom's old band Wicked Wisdom a couple months back rubbed off on her?

There's no word yet on which big hitters might guest on the new album. But her 2021 pop-punk release Lately I Feel EVERYTHING featured the genre's heavyweights like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. The track with Lavigne, called "Grow" was also just nominated for an MTV Video Music Award in the Alternative category with the ceremony airing August 28. So was the Machine Gun Kelly track "Emo Girl" that WILLOW appears on (she's also on tour with him this month).

This will be the second album that continues WILLOW's transition into the rock realm, after infamously debuting with the pop-rap number "Whip My Hair" in 2010. COPINGMECHANISM will be released by Jay-Z's Roc Nation label, also the home of hard rockers Dorothy.

Last weekend, WILLOW gave a first taste of some of the new music at her Saturday night set at Lollapalooza, including the drum-heavy track, "Hover Like a Goddess." Introducing the song, she said, “Every woman deserves to be worshiped. ... This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”

She also talked about wanting to some day make a bigger concept piece. “I know this is kind of stupid, but I always dreamed of doing a rock opera,” WILLOW shared. “Laugh at me now or later, but it’s something I always wanted to do. I know that’s nerdy and weird but that’s me.”

Before the new album in September, catch WILLOW on tour with Machine Gun Kelly in August. Find tickets here.

WILLOW, "Hover Like a Goddess" (Official Visualizer)

WILLOW, COPINGMECHANISM Album Artwork