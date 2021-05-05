With Mother's Day coming up, Willow Smith went above and beyond to provide her mother Jada Pinkett Smith something pretty great. She managed to reunite Jada's onetime metal band Wicked Wisdom for a special performance on their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, complete with Willow fronting the band on a performance of "Bleed All Over Me."

Though Pinkett Smith is best known for her acting career which includes the TV series A Different World, Hawthorne and Gotham as well as the films The Nutty Professor, The Matrix Reloaded, Collateral, Bad Moms and Girls Trip, she also fronted the metal outfit Wicked Wisdom, forming the group in 2002. The band played Ozzfest 2005 and issued their self-titled debut album a year later while hitting the road with Sevendust.

Willow, who recently dropped her new pop-punk single "Transparent Soul" with special guest Travis Barker, decided she'd get the band back together for a surprise on the latest episode of their talk show.

After slipping out for a second around 28:50 in the episode below, Willow sets up the surprise which eventually includes a chat with Jada's old bandmates Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves.

"When I was--I want to say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom," says Willow, adding, "Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was superwoman. She was a rock star. She was a warrior and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass."

Willow recalls being her mom's biggest fan during those rock star days, always wanting to watch her perform. "I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called 'Bleed All Over Me.' She's gonna be floored. I'm really excited about it.” After a little conversation, the performance of Willow fronting Wicked Wisdom while sporting a Mastodon shirt on "Bleed All Over Me" can be seen at 32:45 in the video below.

You can check out the full episode of Red Table Talk, dedicated to mothers, on Facebook Watch or in the player below.

