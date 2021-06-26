Willow showed just how far she's taking her new rock-inspired sound on Friday (June 25) with the release of a guitar-fueled slow-burner called "Lipstick." It accompanied the announcement of her debut rock album, Lately I Feel Everything, inspired by some of the most influential pop-punk artists of the 2000s.

The mononymous artist otherwise known as Willow Smith, the 20-year-old daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, previously released the Travis Barker-assisted "Transparent Soul," another cut from the upcoming album. Shortly after that tune's debut, Willow shared how she used to get bullied in school for liking rock music because she's Black.

Watch the music video for "Lipstick" and read the song's lyrics down toward the bottom of this post.

"I just wanted to let loose with this album," Willow said in a press release. "I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time." The singer added that the record takes stylistic cues from Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore, explaining, "I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music."

Lately I Feel Everything arrives on July 16 — pre-orders are available now. Beyond "Lipstick" and "Transparent Soul," the titles of the album's remaining 9 tracks have yet to be revealed. Willow's past albums include a self-titled set (2019), The 1st (2017) and Ardipithecus (2015); her debut single, "Whip My Hair," broke in 2010.

Willow, "Lipstick"

Willow, "Lipstick" Lyrics

Lipstick on a mirror

Saying who you want to be

Vision gets dimmer

The room is closing in on me

Feeling all alone no space no time

Looking at life through a blue bird’s eye

(I am flying X3)

And I went up so far, I took my time

Tell me why I couldn’t ever find cloud nine

(alright X3) I spread my wings

The song they sing

I owe it all to you

I owe it all to you It just smoke and mirrors

They said its gonna take some time

I think we live in a labyrinth that was created by my mind

I never wanted to just suffer inside

Hurt don't heal when I am always tryna hide

And I am looking at pain like my old close friend

Open arms to her when I see her again I spread my wings

The song they sing

I owe it all to you

I owe it all to you

Willow, Lately I Feel Everything Album Art

MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation