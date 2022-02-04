Machine Gun Kelly Teams With Willow Smith on New Song ‘Emo Girl’

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new song, "Emo Girl," which features Willow.

The track is taken from MGK's upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, which was previously titled Born With Horns before the musician made the switch earlier this week despite him and drummer/producer Travis Barker (Blink-182) both getting it tattooed across their forearms last year.

Lyrically, it panders to scenesters with upfront imagery and comes off as a cross between Blink-182's "Rock Show" and Type O Negative's "Black No. 1," only instead of the witty, sardonic lyricism of Peter Steele, that's been swapped for a straight up "starter pack" laundry list of emo tropes — thigh-high fishnet leggings, black boots, nasal piercings, choker necklaces and Blink-182 T-shirts.

Listen to "Emo Girl" and read the lyrics below.

Mainstream Sellout is due March 25 through Bad Boy/Interscope and details about the record will likely be coming soon. It will serve as MGK's sixth overall album and second since moving away from the world of rap and hip-hop and over into rock and pop-punk. His last release, Tickets To My Downfall, went platinum less than a year after it came out.

Machine Gun Kelly, "Emo Girl" Lyrics (via Genius)

[Intro: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly]

I am a God

Na, na, na, na, na, na

Yeah [Verse 1: Machine Gun Kelly]

She's got makeup by the mirror in her bedroom

Thigh-high fishnets and some black boots

Nose pierced with the cigarette perfume

Half dead but she still looks so cute

She is a monster in disguise

And she knows all the words to the trap songs

Takes pics with a cherry-red lipstick

Says she only dates guys with a big- (Mm) [Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly]

I fell in love with an emo girl

All I want is an emo girl [Bridge: WILLOW]

Na, na, na, na, na, na [Verse 2: WILLOW]

She puts eyeliner on her dark skin

She tells me lies but she knows all of my secrets

And when we drive in the car and I say “who is this band?”

She says “you won't understand this some next shit”

Choke-choke-choker on her neck

Kiss me, holy fuck I'm bleeding on your Blink tee

So, so, so, many regrets you tell me

You’re depressed baby girl that makes two of us [Chorus: WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly]

I fell in love with an emo girl

I fell in love with an emo girl

All I want is an emo girl [Bridge: Machine Gun Kelly]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Uh, uh, uh [Chorus: Machine Gun Kelly, Willow, Both]

I fell in love with an emo girl

I fell in love with an emo girl

All I want is an emo girl [Outro: Willow, Machine Gun Kelly]

Chasing her, emo girl

We're getting hotter than love, hahaha

Yo, oh my God, haha, ah

Machine Gun Kelly, "Emo Girl"