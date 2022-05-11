Riot Fest has just unveiled the complete lineup for the 2022 installment of the long-running event, which will feature headliners My Chemical Romance, Misfits and Nine Inch Nails.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come," says festival founder Mike Petryshyn in support of what is sure to be another historic three-day weekend for punk rock fans in Chicago's Douglass Park.

This year's Riot Fest will be held from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 with other high-profile acts such as Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, Yungblud, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, GWAR, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney and so many others all set to take the stage throughout the weekend.

Reunion sets from Yellowcard, The Academy Is... and Midtown will also take place and, as an added bonus, Misfits will also be performing their entire 1982 album Walk Among Us as part of their headlining performance.

Tickets are on sale now at the Riot Fest website and you can view the full daily lineups directly below.

Riot Fest 2022 Daily Lineups

Friday, Sept. 16

My Chemical Romance, Alkaline Trio, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Descendents, Rocket from the Crypt, The Wonder Years, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Lucky Boys Confusion, Foxy Shazam, Boston Manor, Sincere Engineer, Pale Waves, Cloud Nothings, LS Dunes, carolesdaughter, Destroy Boys, AViVA, Bob Vylan, Holy Fawn, Algiers, Wargasm (UK), Cliffdiver, Sitting On Stacy

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Original Misfits (Performing Walk Among Us), Yellowcard, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Bad Religion, Yungblud, The Story So Far, The Front Bottoms, The Menzingers, Alexisonfire, Movements, jxdn, The Get Up Kids, GWAR, 7 Seconds, Madball, FEAR, Bully, The Joy Formidable, Together Pangea, POORSTACY, Mannequin Pussy, War On Women, Charlotte Sands, Jake Hill, Bridge City Sinners, THICK, Skating Polly, No Trigger, Surfbort

Sunday, Sept. 18

Nine Inch Nails, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Academy Is…, Action Bronson, Lunachicks, The Maine, Midtown, PVRIS, Jawbox, Alice Glass, The Linda Lindas, Mom Jeans., Real Friends, The Juliana Theory, Josh A, Renforshort, Joey Valence & Brae, Weathers, Kid Sistr, Save Face, The Bombpops, Treaty of Paris, Concrete Castles, Chastity, Moon Kissed, Night Spice

Riot Fest 2022 Lineup Riot Fest loading...