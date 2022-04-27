Rivers of Nihil Part Ways With Guitarist Jonathan Topore
Rivers of Nihil have parted ways with their longtime rhythm guitarist, Jonathan (Jon) Topore, pictured above at far right. The Pennsylvania-based technical death metal band revealed the split in a statement on their social media pages on Wednesday (April 27).
In the same update, the group announced his replacement for live shows in Andy Thomas, the lead guitarist and clean vocalist of fellow Pennsylvania metal act Black Crown Initiate.
Topore himself replaced founding Rivers of Nihil rhythm guitarist John Kunz in 2014.
"After nearly eight years of working together Rivers of Nihil has decided to part ways with guitarist Jonathan Topore," the band said. "Like any relationship, sometimes it becomes clear that it is simply time for a change that will be in the best interest of everyone involved. We love Jon and we still consider him to be a great friend to all of us in the band."
They continued, "With that being said, we would like to announce that our very old friend Andy Thomas from Black Crown Initiate (and Where Owls Know My Name guest vocal/music video/tambourine fame) will be stepping in for our upcoming headlining tour."
Rivers of Nihil described Thomas as a "fellow Reading, PA area native [that] has been passively and actively involved with Rivers of Nihil since our inception and there is no other person that we trust more than him to take on this position."
They added, "We look forward to seeing all of you."
The Work, Rivers of Nihil's fourth album issued last year, was named one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021. See their upcoming tour dates below.
Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial + Warforged Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
May 6 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Market Hotel
May 7 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel
May 8 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
May 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
May 11 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
May 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
May 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
May 14 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
May 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall
May 18 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
May 19 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified
May 20 – Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live
May 21 – El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar
May 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
May 24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
May 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
May 26 – Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery
May 27 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
May 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater
May 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 31 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
June 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird
June 2 – Kansas City. Mo. @ BLVD
June 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies
June 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary
June 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse