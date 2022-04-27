Rivers of Nihil Part Ways With Guitarist Jonathan Topore

Rivers of Nihil have parted ways with their longtime rhythm guitarist, Jonathan (Jon) Topore, pictured above at far right. The Pennsylvania-based technical death metal band revealed the split in a statement on their social media pages on Wednesday (April 27).

In the same update, the group announced his replacement for live shows in Andy Thomas, the lead guitarist and clean vocalist of fellow Pennsylvania metal act Black Crown Initiate.

Topore himself replaced founding Rivers of Nihil rhythm guitarist John Kunz in 2014.

"After nearly eight years of working together Rivers of Nihil has decided to part ways with guitarist Jonathan Topore," the band said. "Like any relationship, sometimes it becomes clear that it is simply time for a change that will be in the best interest of everyone involved. We love Jon and we still consider him to be a great friend to all of us in the band."

They continued, "With that being said, we would like to announce that our very old friend Andy Thomas from Black Crown Initiate (and Where Owls Know My Name guest vocal/music video/tambourine fame) will be stepping in for our upcoming headlining tour."

Rivers of Nihil described Thomas as a "fellow Reading, PA area native [that] has been passively and actively involved with Rivers of Nihil since our inception and there is no other person that we trust more than him to take on this position."

They added, "We look forward to seeing all of you."

The Work, Rivers of Nihil's fourth album issued last year, was named one of Loudwire's Best Rock and Metal Albums of 2021. See their upcoming tour dates below.

Rivers of Nihil, Fallujah, Alluvial + Warforged Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

May 6 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Market Hotel

May 7 – Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel

May 8 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

May 10 – Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

May 11 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

May 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 13 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

May 14 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

May 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

May 17 – New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

May 18 – Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

May 19 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified

May 20 – Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live

May 21 – El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar

May 22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

May 24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

May 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

May 26 – Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery

May 27 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

May 28 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater

May 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 31 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

June 1 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird

June 2 – Kansas City. Mo. @ BLVD

June 3 – Chicago, Ill. @ Reggies

June 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary

June 5 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Metal Blade Metal Blade loading...