Rivers of Nihil Release Proggy Song ‘Clean,’ Announce New Album

Rivers of Nihil have announced their highly anticipated follow-up to Where Owls Know My Name. The band’s fourth studio album, The Work, will come out Sept. 24, but you can hear the new song “Clean” right now.

Don’t panic… the saxophone is back. Rivers of Nihil brought in saxophonist Zach Strouse to lay down baritone, soprano, and alto saxes to The Work. You’ll also hear Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton do vocals on “Episode” and Grant McFarland play cello of “The Void From Which No Sound Escapes.”

Guitars and synths were recorded from guitarist Brody Uttley’s home studio, while drums, vocals, bass, sax and mixing was done by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland at Atrium Audio.

“We've done so many sessions with those guys that they're basically an extension of our band at this point. They usually know what we like, and we always encourage them to roast us to make stuff better," says Uttley.

You can hear some sick synth work on “Clean,” which clocks in at over six minutes of progressive death metal goodness. Listen to the new track below.

Rivers of Nihil, "Clean" (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Click here to pre-order Rivers of Nihil’s The Work and check out the album art and track listing below. The band will embark on a North American tour will the Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, Carnifex, and Undeath this fall.

Rivers of Nihil, The Work Album Artwork + Track Listing

Metal Blade

1. The Tower (Theme from "The Work")

2. Dreaming Black Clockwork

3. Wait

4. Focus

5. Clean

6. The Void From Which No Sound Escapes

7. MORE?

8. Tower 2

9. Episode

10. Maybe One Day

11. Terrestria IV: Work