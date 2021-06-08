The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates

Get those tickets now as The Black Dahlia Murder are bringing their headline tour to North American stages this fall, complete with a solid support lineup.

After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath will all join the "Up From the Sewer Tour" which promises to be a pummeling affair. For The Black Dahlia Murder, this will be the band's first chance to support their critically hailed 2020 record Verminous, so you'll want to check out the new tracks live.

The tour gets underway Sept. 3 in Chicago and wraps a little over a month later on Oct. 10 in New York.

Singer Trevor Strnad states, "IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our Verminous-themed 'Up From The Sewer Tour 2021'! It's been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been eager to share with you all."

He adds, "We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don't be left out in the cold!"

Check the band's website for ticketing info and see all of the stops on the run listed below.

The Black Dahlia Murder's "Up From the Sewer Tour" 2021 Tour Dates

Metal Blade

Sept. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Sept. 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 7 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Sept. 8 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Sept. 9 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

Sept. 10 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Sept. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Sept. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Sept. 17 - Berkley, Calif. @ UC Theater

Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

Sept. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Sept. 22 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Sept. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ GMBG

Sept. 25 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Sept. 26 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Sept. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

Sept. 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's

Sept. 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 1 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

Oct. 3 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Oct. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Hall

Oct. 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Oct. 8 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 9 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza