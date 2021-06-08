The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates
Get those tickets now as The Black Dahlia Murder are bringing their headline tour to North American stages this fall, complete with a solid support lineup.
After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath will all join the "Up From the Sewer Tour" which promises to be a pummeling affair. For The Black Dahlia Murder, this will be the band's first chance to support their critically hailed 2020 record Verminous, so you'll want to check out the new tracks live.
The tour gets underway Sept. 3 in Chicago and wraps a little over a month later on Oct. 10 in New York.
Singer Trevor Strnad states, "IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our Verminous-themed 'Up From The Sewer Tour 2021'! It's been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been eager to share with you all."
He adds, "We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don't be left out in the cold!"
Check the band's website for ticketing info and see all of the stops on the run listed below.
The Black Dahlia Murder's "Up From the Sewer Tour" 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Sept. 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 7 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Sept. 8 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Sept. 9 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
Sept. 10 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Sept. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Sept. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Sept. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Sept. 17 - Berkley, Calif. @ UC Theater
Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
Sept. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Sept. 22 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Sept. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ GMBG
Sept. 25 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
Sept. 26 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Sept. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
Sept. 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Arizona Pete's
Sept. 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 1 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater
Oct. 3 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Oct. 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
Oct. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Hall
Oct. 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
Oct. 8 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 9 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Oct. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza