TikTok Star RJ Pasin Plays His Favorite Riffs

In this latest episode of Loudwire's Gear Factor video series, watch TikTok and Instagram guitar star RJ Pasin play his favorite riffs.

While Gear Factor has featured over 100 of your favorite rock and metal artists of the more traditional nature, we love showcasing the talents of individuals who are lighting it up on the internet. Whether it's YouTube, TikTok, Instagram or any other means of self-sustained digital promotion, we know your feeds are flooded with a wild amount of talented guitarists.

RJ Pasin is one of those guitarists, known for his viral riffs and unique playing style that will sometimes have you convinced he's playing a synth. Pasin's fleet-fingered guitar licks are laid over aggressive electronic beats, offering up an intriguing hybrid.

As he demonstrates in the video below, sometimes he takes ideas and edits and manipulates them so much that they can't be replicated on a guitar. Some purists may call such an act an unimpeachable sin against guitar playing, but people are wrong all the time about a lot of things. Ultimately, it's human creativity driving all of this!

The road traveled to get to standout tracks such as "Lobster" and "Fury" began with the likes of My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Atreyu, Pasin acknowledges, playing some notable bits from each group.

"Lobster" was even used in TikTok videos by ESPN and Playstation, so how's that for an endorsement!

RJ Pasin Plays His Favorite Riffs