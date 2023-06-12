Guitarist Rob Caggiano Issues Statement Concerning His Exit From Volbeat

It was just last week that Volbeat delivered the news that they were parting ways with guitarist Rob Caggiano. The news came just ahead of a tour that kicked off last week, in which the band filled the void with The Arcane Order's Flemming C. Lund, who appears at present to be a temporary replacement. With a week to process the events, Caggiano has now offered up his own statement on his exit from the band.

The group's initial statement was brief but positive, noting within it, "We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!" Likewise, Caggiano doesn't delve too much into what happened, but does keep things on a positive note, thanking everyone for their support over the last week and wishing his now former bandmates "best of luck moving forward."

The closest he comes to offering insight is when he states, "I’m extremely proud of everything we accomplished together over the last 10 years. Sometimes relationships simply run their course. Sometimes certain obstacles, people or circumstances get in the way of the greater good. Sometimes people change and priorities shift. Sometimes it’s unavoidable. We had a very special undeniable magic together as a band. It’s not something that comes around too often in this life and it’s not something to be taken lightly. I certainly do not."

He also goes on to add, "This is really a very emotional time for me I’m also extremely excited about what lies ahead in the future. Lots of exciting things happening right now. I really couldn’t be more fired up!!" His full statement can be read below:

Hello everyone. I’m sorry if this is a bit overdue but now that I’ve had ample time to process everything going on around me, I have a few things I’d like to say publicly… First off, I want to say thank you to everyone out there for all the amazing messages and support I’ve gotten over the last few days. It’s been very powerful and humbling for me to say the least. It’s reassurance that I’m on the right path and it means so much to me right now. To all the amazing fans and friends I’ve met all over the world throughout the years… I love and cherish each and every one of you. Thank you for sticking with me through hell or high water. The world seems to be getting weirder and weirder with each passing day and life never stops throwing twists and turns at us but you guys always keep me driven, focused and inspired to create music, follow my heart at all costs and chase my dreams wherever they may take me. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart! I also want to wish Michael, Jon, Kaspar, (Anders too) and the entire Volbeat camp the best of luck moving forward. I’m extremely proud of everything we accomplished together over the last 10 years. Sometimes relationships simply run their course. Sometimes certain obstacles, people or circumstances get in the way of the greater good. Sometimes people change and priorities shift. Sometimes it’s unavoidable. We had a very special undeniable magic together as a band. It’s not something that comes around too often in this life and it’s not something to be taken lightly. I certainly do not. However, while this is really a very emotional time for me I’m also extremely excited about what lies ahead in the future. Lots of exciting things happening right now. I really couldn’t be more fired up!! Stay tuned……”

Caggiano, who is also a producer, came to Volbeat after exiting his gig as Anthrax's guitarist just one month prior back in 2013. During the course of his Volbeat tenure, Caggiano appeared on four studio albums - 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, 2016's Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie, 2019's Rewind, Replay, Rebound and 2021's Servant of the Mind.

As stated, Volbeat just kicked off a European tour on June 10, with North American dates to follow in July and early August. Get your tickets here. As for Caggiano, stay tuned for what will be his next venture.