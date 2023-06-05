Volbeat Part Ways With Longtime Guitarist Rob Caggiano, Touring Replacement Named

Volbeat have parted ways with longtime guitarist Rob Caggiano, the band revealed in a statement posted to their socials on Monday morning (June 5).

In a message to fans, the band wrote, "After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it."

"We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)," the added. "Filling those shoes on stage will be a herculean task, but our good friend Flemming C. Lund (The Arcane Order) will be jumping in to handle lead guitar on our 2023 shows. Thank you to all of our incredible fans for their support, and more importantly, thank you to Rob for ten amazing years."

Caggiano initially joined Volbeat after parting ways with Anthrax back in 2013. The guitarist, who is also a record producer, initially exited Anthrax to focus on his studio production work, but one month later he officially joined Volbeat full-time. In addition, Caggiano has worked with the supergroup The Damned Things and has another band called Temple of the Black Moon.

During the course of his Volbeat tenure, Caggiano appeared on four studio albums - 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, 2016's Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie, 2019's Rewind, Replay, Rebound and 2021's Servant of the Mind.

His productions credits include work with Cradle of Filth, Ill Nino, Anthrax, Machine Head, H20, 36 Crazfists, Chthonic among others

Volbeat will kick off a European tour on June 10, with North American dates to follow in July and early August. Get your tickets here.