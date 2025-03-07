26 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 28 – March 6, 2025)
We certainly hope you've been saving up, because there's 26 new rock and metal tours for you to decided to spend your concert dollars on this week.
Bring Me the Horizon has announced a limited run with Motionless in White, while Volbeat has two big U.S. tour legs featuring Three Days Grace on one leg and Halestorm opening the second.
For alternative rock fans, The Offspring have a big tour with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory and Beck has booked some orchestral shows.
And for those looking for something heavier, thrash titans Testament and Exodus have both announced new tours.
This week also saw the reveal of the Aftershock and Best Friends Forever Festivals and a rescheduling of the Above Ground benefit in Los Angeles.
Get a closer look at all the tour, festival and benefit announcements made over the last week below.
Beck
Tour Dates: July 15 - 29
Support Acts: None
Notes: These are orchestral shows.
Ticketing Info
Beta Band
Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Bring Me the Horizon
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. t
Support Acts: Motionless in White, The Plot in You, Amira Elfeky
Ticketing Info
Cathedral Ceilings
Tour Dates: March 14 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Eric Clapton
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 20
Support Acts: The Wallflowers
Ticketing Info
Close Enemies
Tour Dates: June 12 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Death Cab for Cutie
Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 12
Support Acts: Mary Lattimore, Sea Lemon, Nation of Language, The American Analog Set
Ticketing Info
Dragged Into Sunlight
Tour Dates: May 24 - June 14
Support Acts: Mizor + Meth
Ticketing Info
EMF / Spacehog
Tour Dates: June 14 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Exodus
Tour Dates: April 27 - May 17
Support Acts: Deicide, Misfire
Ticketing Info
Filter
Tour Dates: April 22 - May 17
Support Acts: Rival Sons
Ticketing Info
Heart
Tour Dates: May 31 - June 28
Support Acts: None Listed, Playing Two Sets
Ticketing Info
Ill Nino / Powerman 5000
Tour Dates: July 1 - Aug. 2
Support Acts: Trapt, (hed) p.e., The Great Alone
Ticketing Info
Aimee Mann
Tour Dates: June 5 - 27
Support Acts: With Jonathan Coulton
Notes: Celebrating 22nd 1/2 anniversary of Lost in Space
Ticketing Info
Mirador
Tour Dates: May 10 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Alanis Morissette
Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Ticketing Info
Mushroomhead
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 31
Support Acts: Psychostick, Black Satellite, Mind Incision
Ticketing Info
Naked Giants
Tour Dates: March 21 - April 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Offspring
Tour Dates: July 11 - Sept. 7
Support Acts: Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory
Ticketing Info
Pessimist
Tour Dates: April 10 - 13
Support Acts: Gorgatron
Ticketing Info
Pig Destroyer
Tour Dates: June 5 - 8
Support Acts: Cephalic Carnage, Author & Punisher, Sex Prisoner
Ticketing Info
Spineshank / The Union Underground
Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Adema, Sicksense
Ticketing Info
Testament
Tour Dates: April 10 - May 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Saluting Practice What You Preach Album
Ticketing Info
Frank Turner
Tour Dates: May 3 - 26
Support Acts: Katacombs, Dave Hause
Ticketing Info
Volbeat
Tour Dates: June 7 - June 22; July 19 - Aug. 22
Support Acts: Three Days Grace and Wage War (first leg), Halestorm and The Ghost Inside (second leg)
Ticketing Info
Weedeater
Tour Dates: March 24 - April 1
Support Acts: Bask
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The 2025 Aftershock Festival lineup has been announced with Blink-182, Deftones, Korn and Bring Me the Horizon headlining the four-day festival Oct. 2-5, 2025 at Sacramento's Discovery Park.
Ticketing Info
* The Best Friends Forever Festival lineup is nearly complete, with Jawbreaker, Minus the Bear and Rilo Kiley set to join a still to be named headliner atop the Best Friends Forever festival Oct. 10-12 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Ticketing Info
* The Abpve Ground benefit has now been rescheduled, with Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison and their music friends revisiting the self-titled debuts of The New York Dolls and The Cars on Oct. 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Ticketing Info
* The rollout is now complete with three weeks of music scheduled for the 2025 Summerfest. Def Leppard, Tesla, Gary Clark Jr. Rick Springfield, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Foghat, Grand Funk Railroad and more will play the weekend of June 19-21 in Milwaukee. The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Young the Giant, Cake, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Devo, Motion City Soundtrack, Mayday Parade, The Maine and more are set for the weekend of June 26-28, while Benson Boone, Babymetal, Dirty Heads, Social Distortion, The Warning, Fountains of Wayne, Sebastian Bach, Everclear, Jinjer, Vixen and more are among those playing the weekend of July 3-5.
Ticketing Info
* Armstrong Metalfest's 2025 lineup is now complete with Born of Osiris, Havok, Glyph, Riot City, The Browning and more set to play July 11-12 in Armstrong ,British Columbia.
Ticketing Info
