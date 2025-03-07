We certainly hope you've been saving up, because there's 26 new rock and metal tours for you to decided to spend your concert dollars on this week.

Bring Me the Horizon has announced a limited run with Motionless in White, while Volbeat has two big U.S. tour legs featuring Three Days Grace on one leg and Halestorm opening the second.

For alternative rock fans, The Offspring have a big tour with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory and Beck has booked some orchestral shows.

And for those looking for something heavier, thrash titans Testament and Exodus have both announced new tours.

This week also saw the reveal of the Aftershock and Best Friends Forever Festivals and a rescheduling of the Above Ground benefit in Los Angeles.

Get a closer look at all the tour, festival and benefit announcements made over the last week below.

Beck

beck in 2023 Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 15 - 29

Support Acts: None

Notes: These are orchestral shows.

Ticketing Info

Beta Band

steve mason formerly of the beta band in 2017 Edu Hawkins/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Nov. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Bring Me the Horizon

bring me the horizon in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. t

Support Acts: Motionless in White, The Plot in You, Amira Elfeky

Ticketing Info

Cathedral Ceilings

cathedral ceilings in 2025 photo credit: Nick D’Amore loading...

Tour Dates: March 14 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Eric Clapton

eric clapton at the crossroads festival in 2023 Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 20

Support Acts: The Wallflowers

Ticketing Info

Close Enemies

close enemies in 2025 Photo credit: Eduardo Andrade loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - Oct. 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Death Cab for Cutie

death cab for cutie in 2024 Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 12

Support Acts: Mary Lattimore, Sea Lemon, Nation of Language, The American Analog Set

Ticketing Info

Dragged Into Sunlight

dragged into sunlight in 2025 Suspiria Promotions loading...

Tour Dates: May 24 - June 14

Support Acts: Mizor + Meth

Ticketing Info

EMF / Spacehog

emf and spacehog in 2025 Reybee, Inc. loading...

Tour Dates: June 14 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Exodus

exodus in 2025 Photo credit: Lisa Holt loading...

Tour Dates: April 27 - May 17

Support Acts: Deicide, Misfire

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Filter

filter richard patrick in charlotte north carolina in 2024 Jeff Hahne, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 22 - May 17

Support Acts: Rival Sons

Ticketing Info

Heart

Heart Chris Cain loading...

Tour Dates: May 31 - June 28

Support Acts: None Listed, Playing Two Sets

Ticketing Info

Ill Nino / Powerman 5000

Powerman 5000 at Welcome to Rockville 2024 Steve Thrasher, Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

Tour Dates: July 1 - Aug. 2

Support Acts: Trapt, (hed) p.e., The Great Alone

Ticketing Info

Aimee Mann

aimee mann in 2023 Rob Kim, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 5 - 27

Support Acts: With Jonathan Coulton

Notes: Celebrating 22nd 1/2 anniversary of Lost in Space

Ticketing Info

Mirador

greta van fleets jake kiszka at lollapalooza brasil in 2024 Buda Mendes, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Alanis Morissette

alanis morissette at 2025 fire aid concert in los angeles John Shearer, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Ticketing Info

Mushroomhead

mushroomhead in 2024 Photo credit: SK1 loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 31

Support Acts: Psychostick, Black Satellite, Mind Incision

Ticketing Info

Naked Giants

naked giants in 2025 photo credit: Jake Hanson loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Offspring

the offspring, most played songs live Paul Hawthorne, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - Sept. 7

Support Acts: Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory

Ticketing Info

Pessimist

pessimist in 2025 Season of Mist loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - 13

Support Acts: Gorgatron

Ticketing Info

Pig Destroyer

pig destroyer Photo Credit: Chantik Photography loading...

Tour Dates: June 5 - 8

Support Acts: Cephalic Carnage, Author & Punisher, Sex Prisoner

Ticketing Info

Spineshank / The Union Underground

spineshank jonny santos and the union underground bryan scott Mick Hutson/Redferns / Laura Farr, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Adema, Sicksense

Ticketing Info

Testament

testament Photo by Stephanie Cabral loading...

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Saluting Practice What You Preach Album

Ticketing Info

Frank Turner

frank turner in 2025 Shannon Shumaker loading...

Tour Dates: May 3 - 26

Support Acts: Katacombs, Dave Hause

Ticketing Info

Volbeat

volbeat in 2025 Brittany Bowman loading...

Tour Dates: June 7 - June 22; July 19 - Aug. 22

Support Acts: Three Days Grace and Wage War (first leg), Halestorm and The Ghost Inside (second leg)

Ticketing Info

Weedeater

weedeater in 2025 Bryan Greenberg loading...

Tour Dates: March 24 - April 1

Support Acts: Bask

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021 Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* The 2025 Aftershock Festival lineup has been announced with Blink-182, Deftones, Korn and Bring Me the Horizon headlining the four-day festival Oct. 2-5, 2025 at Sacramento's Discovery Park.

Ticketing Info

* The Best Friends Forever Festival lineup is nearly complete, with Jawbreaker, Minus the Bear and Rilo Kiley set to join a still to be named headliner atop the Best Friends Forever festival Oct. 10-12 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Ticketing Info

* The Abpve Ground benefit has now been rescheduled, with Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison and their music friends revisiting the self-titled debuts of The New York Dolls and The Cars on Oct. 26 at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Ticketing Info

* The rollout is now complete with three weeks of music scheduled for the 2025 Summerfest. Def Leppard, Tesla, Gary Clark Jr. Rick Springfield, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Foghat, Grand Funk Railroad and more will play the weekend of June 19-21 in Milwaukee. The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Young the Giant, Cake, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Devo, Motion City Soundtrack, Mayday Parade, The Maine and more are set for the weekend of June 26-28, while Benson Boone, Babymetal, Dirty Heads, Social Distortion, The Warning, Fountains of Wayne, Sebastian Bach, Everclear, Jinjer, Vixen and more are among those playing the weekend of July 3-5.

Ticketing Info

* Armstrong Metalfest's 2025 lineup is now complete with Born of Osiris, Havok, Glyph, Riot City, The Browning and more set to play July 11-12 in Armstrong ,British Columbia.

Ticketing Info