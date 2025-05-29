Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen has given credit to a famous Danish boxer for inspiring the healthy turnaround he's made in his life.

Mikkel Kessler made his name as a professional boxer who was active between 1998 and 2013. While he held multiple super middleweight world championship titles during his career, many Volbeat fans will recognize the name because of his appearance in the video for the Volbeat single, "A Warrior's Call."

Kessler reportedly inspired the song and sings on the "Fight, Fight, Fight" part, but his friendship with Poulsen went beyond just the guest appearance in the video and turned into something motivational and inspirational for the singer. In fact, the Volbeat vocalist credits him with helping change his life to include more sober and healthy habits.

While appearing on the Side Jams With Bryan Reesman podcast, Poulsen confirmed that it was the Danish fighter that set in motion his workout routine that helped him shed 25 kilos (approximately 55 pounds).

How Mikkel Kessler Led Michael Poulsen to a Healthier Lifestyle

"It came to a point during Volbeat's career where I was drinking way too much," Poulsen admitted within the chat. "I can honestly say that I became an alcoholic."

"Mikkel Kessler, the Danish boxing champion, who was my friend at that time — we wrote a song for him, 'A Warrior's Call' — he said to me, 'Michael, it's time for you to put that booze on the shelf and get in good shape. You're drinking too much. You're getting fat, and mentally it's destroying you,"" recalled the vocalist.

"So I was training a lot with Mikkel. He put up a plan for me how to eat and how to recover, and I became a more sober and clean and happy man. He took it very seriously because he was concerned, and he saw all the alarms going on. So I can only thank him."

Volbeat's Michael Poulsen Guests on Side Jams With Bryan Reesman

Volbeat in 2025

A leaner and more fit Michael Poulsen is about ready for his return to the road. Volbeat will kick off a Canadian tour run on June 7 in Vancouver that wraps on June 22 in Ottawa. They'll follow with a North American trek that starts July 17 in Denver and runs through Aug. 22 in Tinley Park, Ill.

The fall has been reserved for Europe with dates launching Sept. 18 in Herning, Denmark and shows booked through Nov. 13 in London, England. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the Volbeat website.

When the band hits the stage, they'll be supporting a new album. God of Angels Trust is set for a June 6 release through Vertigo/Universal. Pre-orders are currently underway.