Finally! The Rob Halford Funko Pop! We’ve Always Wanted (And Another Alice Cooper One Too)

The fine folks behind all of the rock-related Funko! Pop figures have finally delivered the goods and just announced a Rob Halford addition to their popular line of toy collectibles and it's the ideal depiction of the Judas Priest singer. A Welcome to My Nightmare-themed Alice Cooper figure is also set for future release, making the news all the sweeter.

Seen in his iconic studded leather from head to toe with the familiar cop hat, aviator sunglasses and whip in hand, releasing a figure of the Metal God in anything but would have been a fool's errand. It's the look that defined heavy metal during the genre's initial ascent, thanks to Judas Priest, and it's still a huge part of its subculture as well.

Unlike Halford, Alice Cooper has been cast as a Funko Pop! figure before and the latest installment finds him adopting the imagery associated with his classic 1975 album, Welcome to My Nightmare. The beloved shock rocker sheds the eyeliner and other makeup and is outfitted in a tuxedo and top hat, with one hand over his heart and the other holding the hat outward.

The Halford figure is expected to ship in mid-to-late August while the Cooper one is a bit further out with estimates for mid-to-late November. Pre-order the Halford version through Hot Topic here and, for the Alice Cooper figure, go here.

See photos of both figures directly below.

Rob Halford Funko! Pop Figure

Rob Halford Funko! Pop Funko! Pop loading...

Alice Cooper, Welcome to My Nightmare Funko! Pop Figure

Alice Cooper Funko! Pop Funko! Pop loading...

