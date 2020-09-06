Rob Halford Begins Work on Debut Solo Blues Album

Late last year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford counted a blues album among the items he'd still like to do in his music career. Now, during a recent appearance on The Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Halford revealed he's actually started work on that project.

Paltrowitz asked specifically about the blues album, with Halford stating, "It's already begun. I've been working on this blues album with my brother [Nigel] and my nephew [Alex] and friends that I worked with together on the Celestial album. We had such a great time, and they're so talented. And that blues thing has never left me; it's just part of rock 'n' roll."

He continued, "We're slowly putting bits and pieces together. There's no timeline on it. We're kicking the tires, and I've already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great."

Later, speaking about the variety of projects he's done over the years, Halford added, "Keeping an open mind in music is really important. As we've said many times in Priest, we're well aware of what goes on around us, in metal and outside of metal. There are so many opportunities for inspiration that it's foolish to put the blinkers on and stay focused in one dimension — at least it is for Priest. That's why as a band, we've always been so diverse with our music."

No timetable has been set for the release of Halford's blues album.

