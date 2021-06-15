Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Is Now Officially a Kentucky Colonel

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford on Monday (June 14) revealed that he is now officially recognized as a Kentucky Colonel by the Bluegrass State, the highest title of honor bestowed by Kentucky's governor.

The English musician who's known as the "Metal God" divulged as much in a photo on Instagram, the rocker proudly brandishing a certificate denoting his new designation. It's signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Sec. of State Michael Adams, and it confers to the longtime Judas Priest vocalist and frequent solo artist the honor of Kentucky Colonel "with all the rights, privileges and responsibilities thereunto appertaining."

See the pic down toward the bottom of this post.

In a short statement he shared alongside the photo, Halford said, "thank you governor and the people's of Kentucky a great honour and organisation that's making good things happen."

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a voluntary philanthropic organization, according to its website. The title of the Kentucky Colonel is awarded in "recognition of an individual's noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state, and nation." It was first given following the Kentucky Militia's role in the War of 1812.

Other rockers named Kentucky Colonels include Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin), John Lennon (The Beatles) and Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), according to Blabbermouth.

Judas Priest have recently been working on some "very potent" new music, according to the frontman, and the singer has enough solo blues material ready to record the debut Halford blues album.