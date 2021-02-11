Rob Zombie Explains Why He Went Vegan

Veganism has become an increasingly popular dietary structure over the last several years, and people decide to adopt it for various reasons. Shock rocker Rob Zombie went vegan about nine years ago, and he explained the decision in an interview with GQ.

The change wasn't sudden for Zombie, who had actually been a vegetarian since he was 18. "I never really liked eating meat. Whenever I was served pork chops or something it would just taste awful to me," he confessed.

"We're all brainwashed from the moment we're born that all the cows are happy and the pigs are happy and everybody's so happy and it's all 'Old McDonald Had a Farm.' And then I saw a movie that was the first time I really saw how brutal and disgusting factory farming was. That's when I was, like, 'I'm done.'"

Following his resolution to cut out meat, the rocker still consumed cheese and used dairy coffee creamers here and there. But one morning while he was eating eggs, he was repulsed. "I was just, like, 'This is disgusting and I'm done.' And that was it. I've been 100 percent vegan since that moment."

Zombie admitted that vegetarianism was an easier choice, because he felt like he had nothing left to eat once he became vegan. But over time, he adjusted to the lifestyle and grew an appreciation for foods he initially wasn't fond of.

"It is a process, and if someone tries to go hardcore instantly they might fail," he affirmed. "It's like if you've never worked out before and you go, 'I'm gonna work out three hours every day!' Why don't we just start with two? See if you can survive that. Ease into it, friend."

Fortunately, Zombie assured that his wife, Sheri, makes the vegan way of life easier for him. They eat the same breakfast everyday — oatmeal, toast, fruit and coffee — and thanks to their garden, the couple have an abundance of vegetables to make meals with.

"It's becoming more of an established thing—every day some new chain like McDonald's or Burger King starts working a sandwich into their repertoire, because they can see the meat industry has an unsustainable future," he added.