Rob Zombie has begun construction on his Munsters house for a movie reboot of the '60s CBS sitcom. The filmmaker and musician first revealed his plans for the made-for-film dwelling, designed to be an exact copy of the home from TV's original The Munsters, last month.

By that point, word had already spread that Zombie, the rocker and onetime White Zombie bandleader now equally known for his horror flicks, was tackling a reboot of The Munsters for his next project. But would Zombie's take on the happy monster family be a scary movie?

Whatever the film ends up being, the house featured in Zombie's upcoming The Munsters will no doubt be a big throwback to the abode that first dazzled TV viewers in the 1960s, as one can imagine in the bare bones of the home in a pic the filmmaker recently posted online.

"BIG NEWS!" Zombie excitedly shared on social media on Aug. 20 alongside a photo of the house's wooden frame on location. "Direct from the set of THE MUNSTERS! Construction on the Munsters house has officially begun! Stay posted for more updates as this [iconic] structure returns to life!"

Zombie's construction tease follows other recent updates the filmmaker has made of his Munsters progress, including first looks at the costumes and makeup effects for the reboot. And he's not just building a home — he's making a full Mockingbird Lane.

The original Munsters premiered in 1964 and aired for two seasons, eventually concluding its run after suffering ratings declines against ABC's Batman.

The show follows the fictional lives of the Frankenstein-esque Herman Munster, his vampiric wife, Lily, her grandfather, their teenage niece Marilyn and the couple's werewolf-like son, Eddie.

Zombie's The Munsters — now in pre-production in Budapest — will open in theaters and on streaming simultaneously. There's no release date so far, nor have there been any casting announcements just yet.

Regardless, fire up the Dragula, because we're going to Munsters-land.