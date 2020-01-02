As the calendar turns to a new year, it's time to reflect on the past 12 months and Machine Head's Robb Flynn was quite busy over the past year. In his latest "General Journal" to fans, he reveals some of the projects he's been working on, including a covers album and the next Machine Head record.

The posting recounts that some of his feelings on the past year, then breaks down both personal and professional accomplishments of 2019. Among the accomplishments on his list were writing, finishing and creating seven new Machine Head songs as well as recording a Robb Flynn & Friends solo album of covers. Additional details on both projects were not provided.

That said, it was a very transitional year for Flynn and Machine Head as the long-standing lineup had undergone some changes. Flynn acknowledged those changes, counting "reconnected with old bandmates that was long overdue," "let go of some resent," "rebuilt a new band in 10 months," "did a wildly successful tour of Europe celebrating our debut album" "re-recorded Burn My Eyes live in the studio" and "dropped a new song 'Do or Die'" amongst his 2019 accomplishments.

Flynn also speaks of becoming the owner of a recording studio, starting a podcast and re-launching Killers & Kings among his 2019 accomplishments. Read more of Flynn's year-end recap below.

There's minimal rest for Flynn, as Machine Head will be back on tour later this month. See all their scheduled tour dates here.