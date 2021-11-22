The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony aired over the weekend (Nov. 20) on HBO and HBO Max as a new class of artists were enshrined. The Hall also paying tribute to countless fallen rock and metal icons during their "In Memoriam" segment, which honored Slipknot's Joey Jordison, ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts and dozens more.

This was the Rock Hall's 36th annual induction ceremony, which welcomed Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, Tuna Turner and LL Cool J into its coveted ranks. Legendary Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads was also celebrated and was honored with the Musical Excellence Award for his profound impact on heavy music.

For as much as there was to celebrate, sadly, there was also a lot to mourn as countless musicians' names and faces flashed across the screen while the nearly five-minute "In Memoriam" reel played in front of the audience members, who were in attendance for the ceremony's taping that actually took place on Oct. 30.

In addition to the late musicians mentioned at the top of the page, New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain, Mountain's Leslie West, Cinderella's Jeff LaBar, The Animals' Hilton Valentine, Moody Blues' Graeme Edge, Uriah Heep's Ken Hensley and John Lawton, Megaforce Records co-founder Marsha Zazula and many, many more were all honored during the segment.

View the complete list of the Rock Hall's "In Memoriam" honorees below and watch the video clip further down the page.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 "In Memoriam" Honorees

Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones)

Hilton Valentine (The Animals)

Sylvain Sylvain (New York Dolls)

Michael Stanley

B.J. Thomas

B.B. Dickerson (War)

Bob Moore

Ronnie Wilson (The Gap Band)

Sarah Dash (Labelle)

Jim Tucker (The Turtles)

Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy)

Charley Pride

Mary Wilson (The Supremes)

Pervis Staples (The Staples Singers)

K.T. Oslin

Nanci Griffith

Phil Spector

Lloyd Price

Ronnie Tutt

Charles Connor

Roger Hawkins

Chuck E. Weiss

Paddy Moloney (The Chieftains)

Joey Ambrose (Billy Haley and His Comets)

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas (Kool and the Gang)

Brian Travers (UB40)

Alto Reed (Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band)

Danny Ray

Pee Wee Ellis

Biz Markie

Shock G (Digital Underground)

MF Doom

Chick Corea

Prince Markie Dee (Fat Boys)

John "Ecstasy" Fletcher (Whodini)

Bruce Swedien

Chucky Thompson

DMX

Mike Mitchell (The Kingsmen)

Leslie West (Moutain)

Dusty Hill (ZZ Top)

Ralph Schuckett (Utopia)

Robby Steinhardt (Kansas)

Alan Lancaster (Status Quo)

Jeff LaBar (Cinderella)

Joey Jordison (Slipknot)

Alan Cartwright (Procol Harum)

Tim Bogert (Vanilla Fudge)

Jim Steinman

Herbie Herbert

Walter Yetnikoff

Lee "Scratch" Perry

Bhaskar Menon

Russ Thyret

Marsha Zazula (Megaforce Records)

Billie Joe Shaver

Jerry Jeff Walker

Hal Ketchum

Bunny Wailer (The Wailers)

Joe Long (The Four Seasons)

Jay Black (Jay and the Americans)

John Lawton (Uriah Heep)

Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep)

Rupert Neve

Malcolm Cecil

Al Schmitt

Graeme Edge (Moody Blues)

Jamie Oldaker

Kenny Malone

Ron Bushy (Iron Butterfly)

Rusty Young (Poco)

Paul Cotton (Poco)

Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemaker)

Don Everly (The Everly Brothers)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 "In Memoriam" Video Montage