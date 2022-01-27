Rock Fest 2022 Lineup + Set Times Revealed – Disturbed, Evanescence, Shinedown + More
Rock Fest is back for another year, and organizers have just revealed the lineup for the annual Wisconsin pilgrimage for rock fans. Disturbed, Evanescence and Shinedown sit atop the festival's lineup, with over 70 acts set to play across four nights in Cadott, Wisconsin this July.
The festival will take place Wednesday, July 13-Saturday, July 16 in Cadott, Wisconsin, with over 7,000 campsites available as well for those who wish to partake in the experience.
The fun starts Wednesday evening with a bonus bash for 3-day ticket holder arriving early with veteran acts such as Firehouse, Lita Ford, Warrant, Otherwise and Islander among the performers. But the festival gets underway in earnest on Thursday where Disturbed will serve as headliners on a day that includes Lamb of God, Theory, Hatebreed, Ayron Jones, Avatar, Spiritbox, Nita Strauss, Ded and more.
The Friday bill is frontlined by Evanescence with Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Black Veil Brides, Nothing More, Escape the Fate, John 5, Butcher Babies and more set to play. Shinedown get closing honors on Saturday after sets from Mudvayne, Skillet, Motionless in White, Jelly Roll, Starset, Shaman's Harvest, From Ashes to New, All Good Things and The Warning among others.
See the full lineup, set times and daily breakdown listed below:
Wednesday, July 13
Who's on Top Stage
11:30PM - Warrant
9:45PM - Lita Ford
8:15PM - Firehouse
6:45PM - Paralandra
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
9:45PM - Otherwise
8:15PM - Islander
6:45PM - Saint Laveau
Thursday, July 14
Main Stage
11PM - Disturbed
8:30PM - Lamb of God
6:20PM - Theory
4:10PM - Hatebreed
2:30PM - Ayron Jones
12:50PM - Fire From the Gods
Loud & Local Stage
3:20PM - VIA
Jack's Tribute Stage
Who's on Top Stage
12:55AM - Unkle Daddy
9:50PM - Avatar
7:25PM - Spiritbox
5:15PM - Nita Strauss
3:20PM - Ded
1:40PM - Wildstreet
12:15PM - The Midnight Devils
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
12:55AM - NonGrata
Friday, July 15
Main Stage
11PM - Evanescence
8:30PM - Halestorm
6:20PM - The Pretty Reckless
4:10PM - Black Veil Brides
2:30PM - Butcher Babies
12:50PM - Volumes
11:30AM - Plague of Stars
Loud & Local Stage
Jack's Tribute Stage
Who's on Top Stage
9:50PM - Nothing More
7:25PM - Escape the Fate
5:15PM - John 5
3:20PM - Rachel Lorin
1:40PM - Streetlight Circus
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
12:55AM - Lydia Can't Breathe
5:15PM - Once Around
Saturday, July 16
Main Stage
11PM - Shinedown
8:30PM - Mudvayne
6:20PM - Jelly Roll
4:10PM - Starset
2:30PM - Shaman's Harvest
12:50PM - The Warning
11:30AM - Eaon
Loud & Local Stage
3:20PM - Lake Effect
1:40PM - Lake Effect
12:15PM - Lake Effect
Jack's Tribute Stage
Who's on Top Stage
9:50PM - Skillet
7:25PM - Motionless in White
5:15PM - From Ashes to New
3:20PM - All Good Things
1:40PM - Divide the Fall
12:15PM - The Rumours
Budweiser's Boneyard Stage
7:25PM - Velvet Chains
5:15PM - Velvet Chains
Tickets for the 2022 edition of Rock Fest are now available with a variety of VIP and camping options. Head to the Rock Fest website for additional fest information and get your tickets for the 2022 Rock Fest right here.