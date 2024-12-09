Rock + Metal Legends Talking About Dimebag Darrell

Pantera's Dimebag Darrell is a revered musician long after his death and in this Loud List video, you can watch some of rock and metal's biggest stars warmly remember the guitar icon.

This compilation features stories from Scott Ian (Anthrax), Kerry King (Slayer), Ace Frehley (ex-KISS), Chad Gray (Mudvayne, Hellyeah), Rob Halford (Judas Priest), Jonathan Davis (Korn), Slash (Guns N' Roses), Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera) and Pantera's own original, the late Vinnie Paul.

Dime's drink of choice was his signature cocktail — the Black Tooth Grin. It's made of two parts of Seagram's 7 and Crown Royal with a splash of Coca-Cola. Ice is optional.

However, Ian was once left a bottle of Maker's Mark, a preferred whiskey to what's traditionally used in the drink and Dime made sure it was in stock one time when the two partied together.

As for King? After Dime was tragically killed, he became inspired to be a better lead player and really focused on that trait on Slayer's ensuing records.

It seems like anyone who ever met the legend has 10 stories or more about him, speaking to not only his legendary status as a musician, but as a passionate, gracious metal fan and hospitable host.

See the full video below.