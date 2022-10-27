10 Rock + Metal Music Videos That Are Way Too Much Fun, Chosen by Electric Callboy

Is there anything better than a totally ridiculous, completely over the top music video that is just so much fun you can't possibly resist? Not really, and here to back this up are Electric Callboy, who are all too familiar with putting out whacky and hysterical videos of their own.

Late last year, the video for "Pump It' first had us wondering, "Has metalcore gone too far?" But we quickly realized that metalcore had simply never gone far enough. It takes on the vibe of late '80s/early '90s workout video tapes and their affinity for tight neon clothes, but with so much more — a drum rack set up around a treadmill, weight plates doubling as guitar bodies and lyrics such as "You better suck it up / Before you suck it in," all of which make it a fist-pumping, bench-pressing gym anthem.

Metal is a genre that can oftentimes take itself too seriously and Electric Callboy are one of the best counterbalances we've got. "Pump It," off their new album Tekkno, isn't the only song with an outrageous video, so you're all in the best hands here as they add some more levity to your day with their picks for 10 Rock + Metal Music Videos That Are Way Too Much Fun.

Electric Callboy, "Pump It" Music Video