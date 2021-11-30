When compared to other popular music genres, rock and metal music videos have the fewest amount of automobiles in them, according to a new study from the shopping comparison website Compare.com.

But the resulting report doesn't clarify exactly what music videos were considered to reach that conclusion. Yet it does explain its overall methodology in selecting an assortment of videos based on popularity and sifting through the onscreen vehicle stats from that. Still, one has to wonder what videos were watched. Sammy Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55"? Radiohead's "Karma Police?" ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'"? The Cars?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the survey reportedly showed that 76 percent of hip-hop videos feature cars, making it the most car-filled genre. Rock and metal videos have the "lowest percentage of all genres observed," with just 32 percent featuring cars, it found. In another possible non-surprise, it surmised that country videos contain more pickup trucks than any other genre.

And when there are cars in rock videos, the study added, Cadillacs and Chevy convertibles are predominant. And the top two car colors in rock vids are black and white. A bus is purportedly the most popular non-car vehicle. Bon Jovi seemingly has the most rock videos with cars, at least of the clips reviewed. The band's "In My Life" evidently has the most cars it it among rock vids.

"Music has been synonymous with cars since the advent of motor vehicles," the report says. "The Beach Boys sang about them, and modern country music has built an empire off of telling stories [with] pickup trucks."

It continues, "Since music videos were introduced in the early 1980s, cars have been a major part of the visual aspects of promoting a song. Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' is just one … with a memorable car scene."

The study used a small sample size of 250 music videos that were watched and tracked for appearances of cars, trucks and other vehicles. The video choices were culled from YouTube playlists and lists in publications, including Loudwire. "Greater insights could result from a larger set," the study concluded.

How many rock and metal videos can you think of that have cars or trucks in them?

Cars in Rock + Metal Videos (Compare.com)

Compare.com