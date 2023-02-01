Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces All 2023 Nominees – Iron Maiden, Soundgarden + More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced all of the 2023 nominees.

Last year, Judas Priest were finally inducted, helping to further pave the way with Black Sabbath and Metallica being the lone enshrined metal acts. On this year’s ballot are metal legends Iron Maiden, who have received their second overall nomination with the first coming back in 2021.

Additionally, ‘90s icons Rage Against the Machine and Soundgarden are up for nomination once again, as are turn of the century breakouts The White Stripes.

That does it in regards to hard rock and metal Rock Hall nominations this year, with new wave icons Joy Division and New Order also eligible, though they’re proposed as a joint act. New Order were formed by the surviving members of post-punk pioneers Joy Division after the death of singer Ian Curtis, so it appears their collective contributions are being considered here.

Other acts fall outside of the traditionally perceived idea of rock ’n’ roll, aligning nicely with the Hall’s new mission statement which aims for greater inclusivity. “Born from the collision of rhythm and blues, country, and gospel, rock and roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing,” the Hall defines, noting that rock is “not defined by any one genre” and that it is “rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

See the complete list of 2023 nominees below:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

Soundgarden

The Spinners

A Tribe Called Quest

The White Stripes

Warren Zevon

Appearing on the ballot for the first time-ever are Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott (first time eligible), Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes (first time eligible), and Warren Zevon.

Regarding eligibility, the Rock Hall states, “To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.”

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” comments John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The Hall’s 1,000-plus person voting body consists of fellow musical artists, historians and various members of the music industry. A fan vote will also be tallied as one vote among those of the voting body, with five artists in total earning one fan vote. Cast your vote here.

