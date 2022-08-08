There are plenty of songs that modest chart success when they were originally released but got a significant boost later when they were featured on a TV show or in a movie. "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush was in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 when released in 1985, but thanks to Stranger Things the song is currently No. 3 on the charts. (Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Global 200 as of Aug. 1.)

Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" was a success when it was initially released and has seen multiple boosts in the years since after being featured in Wayne's World and the Queen biopic named after the track. In fact, it's one of a very small list of songs to take a spot on the charts in three different decades.

When hearing the songs below, you can't help but picture the opening credits or the scene in the TV show or movie in which they were used in. For example, once you hear the opening notes of "Old Time Rock n' Roll" by Bob Seger, the Risky Business scene with Tom Cruise sliding across the floor in his socks, underwear and a dress shirt might is forever emblazoned in your mind. Or when new fans now hear Metallica's "Master of Puppets," they probably can picture Eddie Munson's epic performance in the Upside Down from Stranger Things.

Here's a list of rock songs that became popular (or popular again) after being on TV shows and movies.