Wig Wam, the band featured on the intro song of the TV series Peacemaker, was dropped from their booking agency just days before the show premiered. The song/intro has since gone viral.

Wig Wam's song "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" is now the intro song for the TV show Peacemaker starring John Cena. You can't help but sing along and dance to the song after watching the show. Peacemaker's intro has all of the show's characters doing a hilarious coordinated dance to Wig Wam's song, with an epic appearance from John Cena's best friend Eagley, the bald eagle.

Wig Wam are a Norweigan glam-metal that was formed in 2001. According to Stereogum, they've released five albums and their latest album Never Say Die was released last year. In an interview with Billboard, singer Age Sten Nilsen aka "Glam" revealed, "Three days before the Peacemaker premiere our booking agency dropped us from their roster because there was too little interest in the band. I told them, maybe they should wait a couple of days...but they didn't."

The opening title sequence has gone viral and things are taking off for the band who were struggling to find gigs. Their agency, United, knew that Wig Wam was going to be featured in Peacemaker but Jan Roger Andreassen from the agency said, "Usually, a song featured in a TV series is less important for ticket sales and concert booking than one would think. This time it might be different though."

"Do Ya Wanna Taste It" is from Wig Wam's album Non Stop Rock'n Roll which was released in 2010. Peacemaker director James Gunn told Billboard about the usage, "...I just wanted to create something that showed how fun the show was going to be...We're going to show that with this absolutely ludicrous dance scene up front."

You can watch all of the characters from Peacemaker dance along to Wig Wam's song below.

Sing + Dance Along to the Opening Credits of Peacemaker