Rock Werchter 2022 Lineup Revealed – Pearl Jam, Metallica + More

The 2022 edition of the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium is attracting some of the biggest talent you'll see this year, with Pearl Jam, Metallica, Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers set to headline the four days of the music festival.

Returning to Festival Park in Werchter, Belgium the weekend of June 30-July 3, the lineup features a who's who of hard rock, alternative rock and metal. Tickets for the event are currently on sale via the festival website.

Pearl Jam headline opening night on June 30, playing on a bill that includes Beck, The War on Drugs, Pixies, Lianne La Havas, Black Pumas, White Reaper, Rag'n'Bone Man, Fontaines D.C., Gang of Youths, First Aid Kit, Reignwolf, Carly Rae Jepsen, Airbourne, The Dead South, RV X, Cigarettes After Sex, Altin Gun, Yumi Zooma and Owenn.

Metallica headline night two on Friday, July 1 with support from Greta Van Fleet, Moderat, Alt-J, Louis and the Yakuza, Turnstile, The Chats, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Girl in Red, Bazart, Idles, Miles Kane, Rhea, Inhaler, Stikstof, Parcels, JC Stewart, The Last Internationale, The Regrettes, Waterparks and Molybaron.

Imagine Dragons get the headline spot on Saturday (July 2) with Twenty One Pilots, Jamie XX, Bicep Live, Kennyhoopla, Anne-Marie, Yungblud, Maneskin, Nothing But Thieves, Jorja Smith, LP, Phoebe Bridgers, Poorstacy, Clairo, Alec Benjamin, Goldband, Sabrina Claudio, Marcus King, Pitou, The Fain and Dea Matrona set to play.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will close out the music weekend on Sunday (July 3) after sets from The Killers, Royal Blood, Polo G, Disclosure, Meute, Jehnny Beth, Balthazar, Michael Kiwanuka, Fever 333, Kacey Musgraves, Keane, Big Thief, Sum 41, Lost Frequencies Live, Jimmy Eat World, Modest Mouse, Moses Sumney, Joost, Snail Mail, The Record Company, Emma Bale, Dry Cleaning, Bartees Strange and Peach Tree Rascals.

You can visit the Rock Werchter site to check out the stage assignments per day.

2022 Rock Werchter Lineup

Rock Werchter Rock Werchter loading...