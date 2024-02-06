Here is the most played song live by 15 big grunge bands.

Though some of these bands existed prior, most point to Nirvana's groundbreaking album Nevermind that was released in September of 1991 as being the start of the grunge era. And with the door not only flung open for this sound but that door becoming completely unhinged, the grunge sound would dominate the next five years in rock music.

Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden are considered the core four from Seattle that gave birth to the popularity of grunge, but so many other acts helped carry the torch, ranging from Chicago's Smashing Pumpkins to SoCal's Stone Temple Pilots. There were even international grunge acts such as Bush and Silverchair coming along later during grunge's reign.

Given grunge's often anti-establishment vibe, might it surprise you to find out that Nirvana's biggest hit wasn't even among their top three most played songs? In fact, you'd be hard pressed to call any of their top three a hit. They weren't the only ones following that non-conformist path. See who else favored lesser songs over their biggest hits and which acts actually leaned into what was popular.

Take a closer look at the most played songs live of 15 of grunge's biggest bands below.

Most Played Songs Live by 15 Big Grunge Bands Flannel faves in the live setting Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire