Rock World Mourns Loss of Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali

Today (Aug. 21), the rock world is mourning the loss of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali who died at the age of 68 after a brave battle with cancer.

On April 17 of 2019, Banali was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which had spread to his liver, and he was given six months to live.

The news of his passing came via a statement from Banali's wife, Regina, which you can see here.

Although he wasn't a founding member of Quiet Riot (Banali didn't debut with the band until the release of their third album, 1983's mega-hit Metal Health), the drummer remained an enduring presence within the lineup. Despite exiting the group on multiple occasions, he performed on every Quiet Riot studio album since Metal Health (the first metal album to ever hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200), contributing to a total of 12 of the group's records.

Many members of the rock community have shared their condolences via social media, which you can see below.

Our condolences to the Banali family and the drummer's friends and bandmates.

Rest In Peace, Frankie Banali