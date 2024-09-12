Below are some photos of rockers at the 2024 MTV VMAs, which was held last night (Sept. 11) in Long Island, New York.

There wasn't a large rock presence at the VMAs, which is nothing new at this point. However, a couple of rockers made an appearance, including Lenny Kravitz, Insane Clown Posse, members of Maneskin and a couple of others.

Linkin Park, who just recently reunited with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, were among the nominees for the Best Alternative category at the VMAs with the video for the song "Friendly Fire," which was released earlier this year. The track features vocals from late frontman Chester Bennington, as it was originally recorded during the sessions for their last album One More Light (2017).

However, Benson Boone took home the award in the category with the song "Beautiful Things."

As for Best Rock, the nominees included Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Green Day, Kings of Leon, Kravitz and U2. Kravitz won with the video for the song "Human."

Kravitz performed three songs — "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Human" and "Fly" — during the ceremony with rapper Quavo. He was the only rock musician who performed during the night, aside from Maneksin's Victoria De Angelis, who played bass for pop singer Halsey.

See some photos from the evening in the gallery below. There weren't a ton of rock moments, but some are better than none, right?

