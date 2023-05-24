The music world took a massive hit when the news broke that legendary singer Tina Turner died at the age of 83 on May 24.

Hailed "The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," a bunch of artists took to social media to pay their respects to Turner, including members of The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and more (see the tributes here). Thus, we wanted to look back on Turner's career and explain why her influence was so profound, and how it helped pave the way for women in rock 'n' roll.

Turner first began singing with Ike Turner in the late '50s, making their debut as a duo — Ike & Tina Turner — in 1960. They released a couple of hits throughout the first half of the decade that caught the attention of The Rolling Stones, and they were invited to open for the rockers during their U.K. tour in 1966, as well as their U.S. tour three years later. By the end of the '60s, Ike & Tina Turner recorded a couple of covers of songs by The Beatles, the Stones and Creedence Clearwater Revival for the 1970 albums Come Together and Workin' Together.

Tina and Ike Turner eventually parted ways, but Tina launched a successful solo career, which earned her 12 different Grammy Awards over the years. She had the chance to work with The Who, David Bowie, Eric Clapton and quite a few other big rockers, so scroll through the gallery below to read about more of her rock 'n' roll collaborations. Some were live performances and others were studio releases — regardless, all of them were unforgettable. Most of the information for the gallery was pulled from the website The World of Tina.

Rockers Who Collaborated With Tina Turner These rock stars have worked with Tina Turner.