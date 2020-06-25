7 Rockers Who Died and Came Back to Life

Thankfully, after being pronounced dead and being brought back to life, these seven rock stars didn’t develop a hankering for human flesh. Nope, they just kept making great music, but with a new appreciation for the fragility of life.

While some of the rockers fell victim to rock and roll excess, dabbling too much with drugs, there are a few others who suffered a fate far worse with a laundry list of injuries added on from vehicle accidents.

Scroll through the list and see which rockers we thankfully still have that briefly were no longer with us.

12 Shocking Crimes in Rock + Metal History