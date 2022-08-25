Rockers Name the Best Songs to Get People Into Their Bands

No matter how much of a superfan you may be of a particular artist, there was once a time when you had never heard any of their music before. Sometimes it's hard to think back to a time where it was new to you, but we all started somewhere.

If you dig through your memory a bit, you may be able to recall the first time you heard a song by a musician for the very first time, and how you felt when you heard it. Maybe you were exhilarated because it was unlike anything you'd heard before, or maybe it took a bit of time to grow on you.

Your taste and style can change over time — a study by the University of Cambridge reports that it specifically changes as we age to adapt with different life stages. So perhaps there's a new artist you've heard a lot of hype about and want to try and get into. First impressions are hard to erase, so it's important that you pick a good track to start with. Fortunately, some rockers have already done the work for you and chosen which songs they think should serve as an introduction to their music.

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, Tool's Maynard James Keenan and Korn's Jonathan Davis are among the artists who have pinpointed an exact song they believe serve as a good entry point to their song catalog, and for a variety of reasons. Some of them chose their most popular track, while others chose something fresh and new so that potential fans can hear a more authentic example of where they're at now musically.

Scroll through the pictures below to see the songs rockers have chosen as the best introductory track for their bands.

Artists Name the Best Song to Introduce People to Their Bands These are the tracks where fandom begins.

