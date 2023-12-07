Rockers Play Their Favorite AC/DC Riffs

AC/DC have unquestionably created one of the greatest catalogs of guitar riffs in rock history.

Through many episodes of Gear Factor over the years, we've heard shredder after shredder tell us about the iconic AC/DC riffs that inspired them to pick up the guitar. See rockers such as Zakk Wylde, Jared Dines, Mark Tremonti and Sum 41 talk about and play the songs that changed their lives.

READ MORE: Why Does AC/DC's Angus Young Wear a Schoolboy Uniform?

AC/DC formed in Australia in 1973 by brothers and guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young. After the death of vocalist Bon Scott in 1979, they returned with singer Brian Johnson and the instant-classic 1980 album Back in Black. In this video, you'll hear some of Angus and Malcolm's most unforgettable songs, such as "Highway to Hell," "Thunderstruck," "T.N.T." and "Hells Bells."