Rockers React to the Death of ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the television game show Jeopardy!, has died at the age of 80 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer.

The social media accounts of the popular television show revealed the news, stating, "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex."

Before Jeopardy! Trebek hosted The $128,000 Question, The Wizard of Odds, Classic Concentration, Battlestars, High Rollers and Double Dare amongst others and he had appeared as himself in a number of other episodic TV shows. Plus, Trebek was parodied on Saturday Night Live in sketches by Will Ferrell.

Many rock and metal artists were fans of Jeopardy! and Trebek, and it was often viewed as a sign of accomplishment if your band was mentioned in a question on the show.

As you might expect, there were a number of reactions about the death of the television host.

