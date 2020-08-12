Rockers React to Joe Biden Choosing Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Running Mate

Yesterday (Aug. 11), presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first woman of color to potentially serve as Vice President of the United States.

Rock and metal musicians have reacted to Harris’ nomination, offering both positive and negative criticism to Biden’s choice. “I think @KamalaHarris is the perfect running mate!” wrote Mike Portnoy. “She really strengthens the bill and will help strengthen some of Biden’s weaknesses that some people have concerns over...This is probably the most important election in US history, so get out and VOTE!”

Sebastian Bach, Testament’s Alex Skolnick, L.A. Guns’ Tracii Guns and others also praised Biden’s choice. "#BidenHarris2020 it is. The RIGHT call for way too many reasons to get into," Skolnick writes. "Haters/Contratians please take the day off. We don’t have time and want to appreciate this moment. Let’s do this."

Some more critical reactions came from musicians like Axl Rose and Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle:

The 2020 presidential election will be held on Nov. 3. If you’re not registered to vote, click here and exercise your right to choose.