Rockers Reflect on the Life + Legacy of Filmmaker David Lynch

The life and legacy of legendary filmmaker David Lynch is on the minds of many after his death on Thursday (Jan. 16), with many in the rock world sharing their thoughts on the art that he created over the years and the life he lived.

As a director, Lynch often toiled in the surreal, creating suspenseful tales such as Mulholland Dr., Blue Velvet and Lost Highway while also sharing his vision through one of the most influential television series of the '90s, Twin Peaks.

Outside of the film world, Lynch was a musician who recorded a trio of studio albums. He explored other artistic outlets such as painting and photography and he lent his visual talents and keen eye while directing videos for Nine Inch Nails, Chris Isaak, Interpol and X Japan among others.

He also was a practitioner of transcendental meditation and even founded his David Lynch Foundation to help fund the teachings of transcendental meditation in schools and to at-risk populations.

As a lover of music, he managed to work with artists ranging from David Bowie and Chris Isaak to Marilyn Manson and Trent Reznor on a variety of film projects.

What Rock + Metal Musicians Are Saying About David Lynch

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who contributed the Smashing Pumpkins song "Eye" to the Lost Highway soundtrack, said of Lynch, "Truly saddened to hear of the passing of David Lynch. Working with him was like a dream out of one of his movies, and I treasure the times I got to speak with him and hear first-hand his vision for a film. I truly encourage anyone who loves movies and television to watch all that David produced. He was a true artist, through and through."

Dream Theater drummer and noted film buff Mike Portnoy offered, "So sad to hear of the passing of one of my all time greatest film heroes: the one and only David Lynch. This one hits hard. In heaven, everything is fine… #RIPDavidLynch."

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian got to know Lynch socially and even filmed a cameo scene in Lost Highway that got left on the cutting room floor. He shared a bit of his interactions with Lynch, including a letter he once received from the director.

"David Lynch was a true gentleman as well as a brilliant filmmaker, writer and television visionary," remarked Ian. "I was privileged to know him and become friendly with him through my friend Jennifer Syme who worked for David. Through Jenn I got invited to cocktail parties at his house where he’d walk me through the utterly fascinating process of freezing and unfreezing ants. He’d also accommodate my Twin Peaks fanboy quizzing, answering my questions in his loud Agent Gordon Cole voice. At some point David thought I looked like a death row inmate and cast me in Lost Highway. I’ve told the long version of the story before - short version, my scene didn’t make the final cut and David sent me the letter posted above. Like I said, he was a true gentleman. RIP David. 'Keep your eye on the donut and not the hole.' (Ian revealed that he hasn't lived at the address on the letter since the '90s, so you won't find him there if you look it up).

Below you'll find other reflections on the life and art of director David Lynch. We'll continue to add to the post as more tributes come in.

Slash (Guns N' Roses)

Ringo Starr

Jeff Scott Soto (Sons of Apollo / Art of Anarchy)

Full of Hell

Bear McCreary

Tim Burgess (The Charlatans U.K.)

The The

Ron Sexsmith