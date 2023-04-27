Wrestler Roderick Strong Makes AEW Debut to Killswitch Engage Classic

Everything appears right in the world, especially if your world is that of pro wrestler Roderick Strong, who made his return to the mat Wednesday (April 26) with some familiar theme music, that of Killswitch Engage's "The End of Heartache." Strong, who served a long stint with the WWE, has now joined All Elite Wrestling and his debut also reunited him with his onetime tag team partner Adam Cole.

Cole was in the midst of a significant beatdown from members of The Jericho Appreciation Society, and while he was initially assisted by two other wrestlers, it wasn't until Strong's arrival that the tables truly turned. As the furious fight was going on, all of a sudden the guitar and vocal sounds of Killswitch Engage's "The End of Heartache" filled the venue, causing members of the Jericho Appreciation Society to briefly be distracted as Strong entered the ring.

What ensued was the new AEW wrestler managing to take out the opposition, with onetime frienemies turned wrestling duo Strong and Cole to reunite in an embrace in the middle of the ring. Watch the action below.

Roderick Strong Comes to the Aid of Adam Cole With Killswitch Engage Backing

As you might expect, there was a lot of love for Strong's arrival from longtime wrestling fans, including many shouting out the return of the Killswitch Engage theme as he entered the ring. See some of the fan reaction below.

Roderick Strong AEW Theme Killswitch Engage's "The End of Heartache"