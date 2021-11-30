Acoustic Guitar Duo Rodrigo y Gabriela Earn Grammy Nomination for Metallica Cover

Rodrigo y Gabriela, the Mexican acoustic guitar duo notably keen a wide breadth of heavy metal, have been nominated for a Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella Grammy award for their cover of Metallica's "The Struggle Within."

The duo have repeatedly teamed up with rock and metal stars both in the studio and onstage throughout their two-decade-plus career and have previously covered Metallica songs such as "Orion," "Battery" and "One." In 2014, they even welcomed 'Tallica bassist Robert Trujillo to the stage to perform a medley of the thrash giant's songs in front of a live audience.

Their contribution to The Metallica Blacklist — the exhaustive Black Album tribute compilation featuring 53 artists, which was released earlier this year — is most in focus right now as Rodrigo y Gabriela aim to score their second overall Grammy victory. They notched their first win at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January of 2020 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for their fifth album, Mettavolution, which closed out with a cover of Pink Floyd's "Echoes."

The nod for 'Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella' is the duo's second-ever nomination. To view all the rock and metal Grammy nominations, head here.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on CBS at 8PM ET. The special can also be streamed on the Paramount+ service. You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount + to watch the Grammys here.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, "The Struggle Within" (Metallica Cover)

'The Metallica Blacklist': 10 Best Metallica Cover Songs on 'Black Album' Tribute While a compilation of 53 bands covering 12 tracks from one Metallica album is bound to include some misses, The Metallica Blacklist includes a considerable amount of hits. Listening to it over and over and over again, we've picked out the 10 best "Black Album" covers from The Metallica Blacklist; check them out in this gallery.