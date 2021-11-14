Rolling Stones and Tommy Hilfiger are once again teaming up for a limited edition merch line. Tommy Jeans has been releasing tour merchandise-inspired clothing with TLC, Britney Spears and more and now have a new line ready to go featuring Rolling Stones-branded merch.

The band and the clothing giant have worked together prior, collaborating on their tour merchandise for the Stones' 1999 "No Security" tour. This new collaboration commemorates that previous team up.

The merchandise is now available at RS No.9 Carnaby as well as online. The collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and a denim jacket and the prices range from $46.38 to $161.28. There are three pieces that are exclusive to the store which are a long-sleeve sweatshirt, denim jacket and a printed black T-shirt.

The Rolling Stones store was opened by the band in London in September of 2020. It's completely Rolling Stones-themed, with red and black and album artwork everywhere (including artwork from their 1972 album Exile on Main Street and their 1978 album Some Girls). The London store also has five 90-inch TVs that play a film about the history of the Rolling Stones that was made exclusively for the store.

Some Rolling Stones items are already available via a recently launched "Tommy Revisited: Music Capsule" offering, while the new merchandise just arrived as well. Get a closer look at the new items here.

According to Vogue, Tommy Hilfiger stated, "With early connections to the brand ranging from sponsored tours to offstage friendships, the collection celebrates unique moments in the brand's musical history by mixing music-tour inspired artwork with iconic Tommy Jeans streetwear."