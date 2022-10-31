The Rolling Stones Ready New Album Featuring Late Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have only released one studio album since 2005. But the influential English classic rock band is now recording a new one, per reports. And it will feature their late drummer, Charlie Watts, on "some of the tracks," a Rolling Stones member said — plus at least one other percussionist.

Watts, the longtime drummer of The Rolling Stones, died last year at 80.

"We are recording the new album now, and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off," Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood told The Sun in a new quote.

"Charlie is on some of the tracks," he added, "and drummer Steve Jordan."

Jordan is The Rolling Stones' current touring drummer. Earlier this month, Jordan and Stones bassist Darryl Jones joined the classic trio of Wood, lead singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards at New York City's Electric Lady Studios to record some songs, The Sun reported.

An unnamed source told the British tabloid:

After Charlie's passing there was some uncertainty about what to do next. They had stadium dates scheduled so [they] pressed ahead, but afterward, it wasn't clear what the future looked like. But now they've had time to reflect they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans.

The Rolling Stones' latest studio effort, the rock 'n' roll covers album Blue & Lonesome, emerged back in 2016. The group's last original studio album, A Bigger Bang, came out in 2005. The Stones completed their "Sixty" world tour earlier this year with Jordan on the drums.

Watch a recent Rolling Stones live video below.

The Rolling Stones, "Street Fighting Man" (Live)