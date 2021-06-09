Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund Birthday Fundraiser Goes Virtual for 2021

In the aftermath of the death of Ronnie James Dio, the singer's Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has continued to raise money for cancer research. And in honor of Ronnie's birthday this year, the fundraising effort has turned into a virtual event.

Dio, the dynamic Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Elf and Dio vocalist, will be celebrated through musical performances and special guest tributes and interviews in a virtual special taking place on July 10 at 5PM ET / 2PM PT through Rolling Live Studios.

The vocalist lost his battle with gastric cancer in 2010, but the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has continued his efforts in supporting cancer research, annually hosting concerts, motorcycle rides, bowling events and auctions to help raise money.

This year's virtual event will include appearances from Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell); Teddy ‘Zig Zag’ Andreadis (Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper); Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Beck, Bogert & Appice); Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath); Michael Angelo Batio (Nitro, Holland, Shout); Joey Belladonna (Anthrax); Chuck Billy (Testament); Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses, Slash's Snakepit); Melody Cristea (Liliac); Aynsley Dunbar (Journey, Frank Zappa); Frank Ferrer (Guns N’ Roses); Lita Ford; Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion); Terry Ilous (Great White, XYZ); LA metal band Liliac; Sean McNabb (Quiet Riot, Dokken); Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dio); Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne); Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires); Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust); and Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Wildside).

There will also be Dio alumni Simon Wright, Oni Logan, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen and Rowan Robertson, who will also appear with fellow castmate Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt) from the Las Vegas production Raiding the Rock Vault.

Eddie Trunk and Matt Pinfield will conduct interviews and perform hosting duties during the broadcast which will also feature Dio producer Wyn Davis and Ronnie’s widow and manager Wendy Dio.

Rolling Live Studios / Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

The STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY virtual event will feature brand new performances and stories from Ronnie’s friends and fans, as well as exclusive archival footage from Dio’s life and long-spanning career, and never-before-seen footage from Dio Cancer Fund events held in Los Angeles since 2011 when the organization began. Through musical performances and storytelling, a wide array of guests will celebrate the life of a man who deeply influenced their lives through his artistry and larger-than-life presence.

Tickets for the event go on sale today (June 9) at the Rolling Live Studios website with General Admission tickets priced at $20 (Early Bird general admission tickets at just $15 are available through June 16). In addition to tickets to view the show, Rolling Live Studios will offer special merchandise packages and virtual VIP experiences for fans to take part in this unusual worldwide event. Included among the value-added items is a specially designed event T-shirt, baseball cap and laminate plus “grab bags” of vintage Dio and Dio Cancer Fund event merchandise. Ticket packages that include access to a Pre-Show Virtual Meet & Greet and a Post-Show Virtual VIP Party are also available.

Additionally, a limited number of copies of the "Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography" book written by Ronnie James Dio (with Wendy Dio and Mick Wall) and signed by Wendy Dio, will be made available prior to its publication and availability to the public on July 27.

To learn more about the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund and their efforts toward cancer research, education and prevention, head here.