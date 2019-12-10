Update: There has been a venue change for the event, which is now moving to the Avalon in Los Angeles.

2020 will mark the tenth anniversary of Ronnie James Dio's death, but it's also been 10 years that the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund began their tireless efforts raising money for cancer research. To mark the occasion, there will be a special Ronnie James Dio Awards Gala on Feb. 20 at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will recognize honorees who have played a role in Dio's musical legacy or that of the charity's continued efforts beyond the singer's death. The festivities will start at 6PM PT on Feb. 20.

Eight of the awards are named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio and will be presented to the following distinguished honorees:

* Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

* Killing the Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer

* King of Rock ‘n Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.

* Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio’s Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

* Master of the Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films

* Rainbow in the Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

* Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

* Stand Up and Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the Dio Returns! hologram

In addition, Dio Disciples band members Tim "Ripper" Owens, Oni Logan, Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen will be on hand to perform at the event, as will local rockers Sadie & the Tribe.

The evening is also expected to include a live auction, a major silent auction and a raffle, each offering luxury items and special memorabilia for bidders. There's also a VIP package for attendees that includes a gourmet dinner with wine pairings. To learn more about the various ticketing options and prices, head here.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund is also behind the annual Ride for Ronnie and Bowl for Ronnie fundraisers that have taken place in Los Angeles in recent years. To learn more about the organization's efforts, check here.

Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund