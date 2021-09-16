Ronnie Radke Confronts Heckler Wearing Homemade ‘F**k Ronnie Radke’ Shirt

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke is not one to let it slide, especially when the disrespect is staring him right in the face onstage. During the recent Blue Ridge Rock Fest, the singer spotting an audience member donning a "Fuck Ronnie Radke" shirt in the crowd and gave him a proper dressing down.

"Where's the guy in the 'Fuck Ronnie Radke' shirt? He saw me and then he pulled it down. You do not want the fucking snake homie, I will beat your fucking ass. This is not Twitter," started the singer.

Noting that the person in the crowd was an older audience member, he then let the person have it over the lack of respect that it sends not only to him but others. "I've got my 8-year-old daughter standing right there. Have some respect for you, us, yourself and everybody else man. It's disrespectful," stated Radke, later adding, "You're a misled motherfucker and you're too old to be doing that shit. You should be fucking ashamed of yourself man."

Radke later suggested to the man that he was not one to be messed with, hinting that a biker gang could take care of matters if he didn't do it himself. Then realizing his anger was peaking, he offered, "I go to therapy to control my anger toward for people like this man." Watch footage of the incident below.

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke Confronts Heckler at Blue Ridge Rock Fest

The incident caused a stir on social media, with Radke later defending his actions in a string of tweets.

"I love how there’s an entire mob of people that virtue signal on how an ex felon leader singer should react on stage to someone in the front row holding up a fuck ronnie radke shirt while my 8-year-old daughter sits onstage and watches," stated the singer. "If they were kids I would’ve ignored it but they were in their 40s, people have zero idea what it’s like to be onstage and see an immediate threat to you or your family standing in front of you, adrenaline is already high."

He continued, "'Ronnie should’ve just laughed it off.' The fuck you mean? y'all all complain about people being too safe in music until Shit gets unsafe then you virtue signal on how unpredictable rockstars should be better humans and conduct themselves. Maybe you should take your own advice with what you post online. I will never bend to the pressure of conforming or put on a mask to present myself in a better light for a bunch of people I don’t know. This is who I am, you disrespect me I will swing on you. It is a real issue I have. It’s not a persona, I’m unapologetically myself."

Falling in Reverse are wrapping up their 2021 touring, with dates ahead at the Louder Than Life festival later this month in Louisville and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach on Nov. 14. Stay up with their touring and get band merch here.