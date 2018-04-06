Former Manowar guitarist Ross “The Boss” Friedman has released the video for By Blood Sworn, the title track of his new album which comes out April 20.

The musician continues to address tried-and-true themes of valiant warriors, ruthless bloodshed and unparalleled victory. The clip features a fleet of ships rowing in formation, soldiers raiding a village and overhead shots of armies battling with shields, spears and other ancient weapons. The visuals are complemented with clips of Ross and his bandmates performing the stomping anthem.

The track is reminiscent of Manowar’s 1984 song “Blood of My Enemies.” The guitarist played with the band between 1980 and 1989 and also served time in The Dictators. He currently plays in The Dictators NYC and Death Dealer as well as Ross the Boss.

Friedman wanted the new Ross the Boss album to be crushing and familiar, yet contemporary. “I know what direction the songwriting should go, and we go," he said in a statement. “As for my guitar playing, whatever the song needs, the songs get! The record is more old school, but with a fresh attack — the songs are not repetitive, and this record is also not a 'drum-machine recording' like most these days."

By Blood Sworn features new members: Marc Lopes (vocals), Mike LePond (bass) and Lance Barnewold (drums). Drummer Steve Bolognese will sit behind the kit on the band’s upcoming tour.

Friedman explained why he revamped the lineup since his last album, 2010’s Hailstorm. “The main thing is that my band all live nearby me instead of in Germany," he said. "So, we were able to really work the tunes up. Mike LePond and I started going through riffs and tunes in July, worked up the tunes, and started forming them. It was a very satisfying process."

In addition to the title track, By Blood Sworn features a revamp of Manowar’s “Hail and Kill.” The album was produced by was produced Dean Rispler, who plays bass for Kosmodemonic and The Dictators NYC.

Ross the Boss, By Blood Sworn Track Listing

01. By Blood Sworn

02. Among the Bones

03. This Is Vengeance

04. We are the Night

05. Faith of the Fallen

06. Devil's Day

07. Lilith

08. Play Among the Godz

09. Circle of Damnation

10. Fistful of Hate